HoYoverse revealed the Genshin Impact 4.0 First Half Wish Banners! Featuring two all-new characters in Lyney and Lynette, check out which banners you should save up for.

Genshin Impact Version 4.0 First Half Banners

Genshin Impact 4.0 is almost here! These Wish Banners go live as soon as the Version 4.0 update goes live on August 16th and will last until September 5th, 2023 5:59pm Server Time.

Character Wish Banners

The star of the show is “Spectacle of Phantasmagoria,” Lyney, a 5-star Pyro character that will release in this Version. His release, along with his twin sister Lynette and younger brother Freminet, is somewhat celebratory as Teyvat further expands to add the new region Fontaine. As a playable character, Lyney is a Pyro Bow and has Pneuma-aligned damage in his kit. His abilities play around the Grin-Malkin Hat and the Grin-Malkin Cat and you can read more about them here.

Lyney shares some screen time with a rerun of the Yelan banner. Yelan is a 5-star Hydro Bow character who excels at enhancing her ally's normal attacks and functioning as an off-field damage dealer and a source of Hydro application. On top of this, she's great at exploring Teyvat due to her Elemental Skill that allows her to sprint at a speed much higher than regular characters. Read more about Yelan's kit here.

The second new character in this half is Lynette, Lyney's twin sister. Lynette is a 4-star Anemo Sword character. She is an Anemo DPS character, and like Yelan, also has great mobility for exploration. She deals Ousia-aligned Anemo DMG, so make sure you keep this in mind when engaging some Fontaine enemies in battle. You can learn more about Lynette here.

Barbara is not a new character for most Genshin Impact players, as many most probably had her as their first true healer in their team. Not only that, but 4-star Hydro characters are a rarity of their own, so Barbara’s existence itself fills in a niche for parties that have no Hydro applicators. Her playstyle is simple, press her skills to heal. It takes little investment to have a useful Barbara, and even as a 4-star, she has high usability at lower constellations. Barbara also serves as an easy source of Hydro application for Bloom comps.

Bennett is the buffer of choice for most players as he provides a huge damage buff for almost no investment. His frequent appearances as a featured 4-star also helps as it's easy to rack up his Constellations. He is also a member of the “national team” party that has remained relevant over the years, which means rolling and raising your Bennett is almost always worth it.

Weapon Wish Banners

The new 5-star Bow and Lyney's signature weapon The First Great Magic is being debuted in the first half of Genshin Impact 4.0 Banners. It will run alongside Yelan's Signature Weapon Aqua Simulacra and the following 4-star weapons:

Sacrificial Sword (Sword)

Favonius Greatsword (Claymore)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

Sacrificial Bow (Bow)

The First Great Magic

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 608

CRIT DMG at Lv. 90: 66.2%