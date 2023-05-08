Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The UFC will move forward with a women’s straweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill to headline their UFC Fight Night on May 20th. They originally lost their main event fight that was scheduled between Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. Irene Aldana is now slated to fight for the bantamweight championship against Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 after Julianna Pena had to withdraw.

This straweight bout was scheduled for UFC Charlotte on May 13th but has now been rescheduled for next week to serve as the main event. This will be only the second time this year that a women’s fight will headline a UFC fight card.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill is now set to headline the May 20 UFC event. This will be the 2nd UFC event this year headlined by a women's bout.#UFCVegas73 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 8, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The only other time a women’s fight headlined a fight card was when Erin Blanchfield defeated Jessica Andrade via rear-naked choke in round 2 at the UFC Apex on February 18. That fight card was originally slated to have Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen to headline but they moved that fight to UFC San Antonio.

This will be Mackenzie Dern’s third time headlining a fight card and she is currently 0-2 in main event fights. In the two main event fights that Dern has had, she has won only 3 of the 10 rounds she fought on the judge’s scorecards. Dern is only 1-2 in her last three fights and is coming off a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan who just this past weekend knocked out Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Angela Hill has only had one fight as one half of the main event. That was when she lost a rather controversial split decision to Michelle Waterson-Gomez back in September 2020. Hill is riding a two fight winning streak into this matchup against Dern, most recently defeating Emily Ducote via unanimous decision.