The stage is set, the lights are blazing, and UFC 298 promises to be an explosive showcase of mixed martial arts at its finest. Headlined by the highly anticipated clash between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, the unstoppable force from Australia, and the undefeated phenom, Ilia Topuria, this card is stacked with fights that will send shockwaves through the MMA world.

Volkanovski, with his relentless precision and unwavering grit, seeks to add yet another feather (quite literally) to his championship cap. Topuria, a Georgian powerhouse with devastating knockout power, aims to make a statement and dethrone the king. This collision of styles will be a true test of wills.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker faces the imposing Paulo Costa in a pivotal contender's bout. Whittaker's graceful striking and tactical brilliance counter Costa's raw aggression and fearsome power.

Don't sleep on the rising stars on this card. Ian Garry, the Irish sensation, faces the surging Geoff Neal in a bout that could fast-track the winner to title contention. And in a pivotal bantamweight showdown, the ground grappling wizard Merab Dvalishvili seeks to stifle the returning legend, Henry Cejudo.

UFC 298 is much more than title implications and rankings shuffles. It's a night where legacies are cemented, new stars are born, and the roar of the crowd fuels the ultimate battleground. Prepare yourself for a historic night of combat. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our top betting underdogs for UFC 298.

UFC 298 Top Betting Underdogs

Mackenzie Dern: +115

Roman Kopylov: +220

Andrea Lee: +160

Mackenzie Dern: (+115) vs. Amanda Lemos

Mackenzie Dern is set to square off against the heavy-hitting Amanda Lemos this weekend at UFC 298. Dern is coming off her first TKO loss at the hands of Jessica Andrade and she is looking to get back on track by stepping in on about a month's notice for the injured Tatiana Suarez. Some may see this fight as a replication of Dern's fight against Andrade but Lemos isn't as defensive sound in the grappling as Andrade making this fight a fight, while still very dangerous, is winnable. If Dern can walk through the fire and not get clipped to get into the clinch, she can drag Lemos to the mat potentially getting the submission or rack up quality control time to win on the scorecards.

Roman Kopylov: (+220) vs. Anthony Hernandez

Roman Kopylov will attempt to get his second crack at taking on Anthony Hernandez this weekend at UFC 298. They were first scheduled to fight back in September 2023 but Hernandez had to withdraw from the fight now here we are five months later and they are finally going to throw down. Both fighters are on impressive winning streaks but it's smart to back the Russian as more than a 2-1 underdog in this spot. We know that Hernandez has a suffocating style of fighting that can drown even the best fighters. He utilizes his relentless takedowns, top control, and high-level Jiu-Jitsu to melt his opponents and finish them on the mat. However, the way that Kopylov has been defending takedowns over his four-fight winning streak leads me to believe he will be able to sprawl and brawl his way to yet another knockout victory making it five in a row all while getting that number next to his name.

Andrea Lee: (+160) vs. Miranda Maverick

Angela Lee is set to take on Miranda Maverick this weekend at UFC 298 in an attempt to right the ship and finally get back into the win column after dropping each of her last three fights. Lee has only fought the elite in the women's flyweight division giving her the leg up in experience going into this fight. She will also have a significant height and reach advantage over Maverick as well. We've seen Maverick struggle in the past against taller and rangier strikers like she did against Jasmine Jasudavicius who certainly isn't the caliber of strike Andrea Lee is. However, Lee has shown to be susceptible to takedowns and that is her biggest glaring weakness in her game but in her fight against Maycee Barber she showed her ability to get up when she got taken down and that will be the key to her success in this fight. If Lee can keep her back off of the mat expect Lee to punish Maverick on the feet with her jab, kicks, and long-range attacks to get the job done and get back into the thick of things in the women's flyweight division.