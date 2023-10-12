As a result of their strong finish to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Orlando Magic look poised to take the next step into competing for a playoff spot. After starting the campaign 5-20, Orlando went 29-28 the rest of the year, essentially becoming a .500 team through the final two-thirds of the regular season.

The Magic have a ton of promising studs led by 2023 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and newly-crowned FIBA World Cup champion Franz Wagner. Banchero himself has high expectations for Orlando heading into the 2023-24 campaign. Some key rotation fixtures include the likes of Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Moritz Wagner along with veterans Gary Harris and free agent signing Joe Ingles. The Magic also added two lottery picks in the 2023 NBA Draft with Anthony Black at No. 6 and Jett Howard at 11th overall. All of a sudden, the Magic have depth across their roster.

With that, several players will inevitably need to fight for a spot in head coach Jamahl Mosley's rotation once the regular season rolls along. The preseason should be the stage for the Magic's fringe rotation guys to set themselves apart and earn their stripes. With that said, here is the Orlando Magic player who must stand out in the preseason to solidify his rotation spot.

Magic player who must have a good preseason to solidify rotation spot: Jett Howard



Sure, the Orlando Magic invested their second lottery pick of the 2023 NBA Draft on Jett Howard. But that does not necessarily mean he instantly gets a spot in head coach Jamahl Mosley's right away as a rookie.

The 20-year-old will still need to compete for his place considering the Magic have a ton of guards and wings who could eat up plenty of minutes. Orlando already has a major logjam at point guard with Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and now the addition of Anthony Black. At least two of those four will inevitably see the floor together at times during games, which means less minutes for other guards in Orlando's roster, including Howard.

Add the likes of Gary Harris, Joe Ingles, and even Caleb Houstan, who was the Magic's second round pick the year before, playing time will become even more scarce. Coach Mosley will have a tall task figuring out who gets consistent minutes and who will get a fluctuating role for the season. As for Howard, he certainly has a shot to become a fixture in Orlando's rotation.

The Magic selected Howard, who is the son of former NBA All-Star and NBA champion Juwan Howard, primarily because of his three-point shooting. That should be the Michigan standout's meal ticket for minutes as the Magic look to improve their standing as just the 24th-best three-point shooting team in the NBA last season.

Unlike his dad, who played mostly on the interior, Howard thrives mostly as a catch-and-shoot sniper on the perimeter. He is terrific as a spot-up shooter and could also knock down threes while moving off off-ball screens and in the fastbreak. He also has a one-dribble pull-up in his bag, which adds which makes him a more versatile scorer on the perimeter.

Howard had a pretty solid outing in his preseason debut for the Magic on Tuesday. He scored eight points on 3-of-8 shooting and connected on triples in 15 minutes.

“Solid” however, won't cut it for Howard. His position is too crowded in Orlando and he must stand out, particularly with his outside shooting and movement without the ball. If he is able to showcase this through preseason, he should have no trouble solidifying his spot in the Magic rotation.