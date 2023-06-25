The Orlando Magic were the only team that picked twice in the lottery. They selected Arkansas guard Anthony Black at No. 6 and later took Michigan forward Jett Howard at No. 11. The Magic have added yet two more intriguing prospects to their current crop of promising young studs led by 2023 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and 2022 All-Rookie First Team member Franz Wagner.

Prior to the draft, there were rumors that the Magic would move on from one of Cole Anthony or Jalen Suggs should it draft a point guard on Thursday. They did so with Black, so a deal might soon be in the works. Meanwhile, they also addressed a need by adding a sharpshooter like Howard.

After progressing to a 34-48 record in 2022-23, it feels like Orlando is prime for a breakout campaign this upcoming season. Could the two rookies contribute right away and help the Magic return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020? With that, let's meet the Orlando Magic's 2023 NBA Draft class.

Anthony Black

Anthony Black is a versatile big guard who was named a McDonald's All-American in 2022. At 6-foot-7, he could play, as well as, guard multiple positions. He was described as “a connector” during the ESPN broadcast and that is exactly what he could do to elevate this Magic squad into playoff contention.

Black has one of the best basketball IQs in this class with his terrific feel for the game. He is a terrific playmaker with elite passing skills and is always on the look out for open teammates. Black thrives as a pick-and-roll ball handler with sound decision-making and has the vision to find even the slimmest of passing angles to locate his teammates. His size also gives him an advantage to see over defenses and create plays for others.

Black is also someone who tends to look ahead and push the ball in transition. His arrival could get the Magic, who ranked 15th in pace last season, to play a more up-tempo style of basketball.

Defensively, Black is a disruptive and versatile on-ball defende. He has quick feet which allows him to defend smaller guards, while his size allows him to guard bigger wings. He also has a knack for blocking jump shots, which disrupts opposing offenses and gives his team the opportunity to get out on the fastbreak.

Black was unranked in his final summer of AAU and he used that as fuel to get better. And now he is the 6th pick in the NBA Draft. You have to think he has a chip on his shoulder that will only motivate him more at the next level.

Black started in all of his 36 appearances during his freshman season at Arkansas, where he averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

Jett Howard

With their second pick of the lottery, the Magic took Jett Howard at No. 11. Howard is the son of former NBA All-Star and NBA champion Juwan Howard. The Magic ranked just 24th in three-point percentage last season and it was clear they would target a shooter after taking Black at No. 6. Howard is certainly capable of that.

Unlike his father, who played mostly inside the paint, the Michigan standout thrives mostly on the perimeter as a catch-and-shoot sniper. He is a terrific spot-up shooter and is also accurate when on the move off off-ball screens and in transition. He also shoots well on one-dribble pull-up threes, which adds versatility to his game as a perimeter option.

A lot of people questioned this as a reach, considering someone like Gradey Dick was still on the board. Nonetheless, there is good reason to believe the Magic made the right choice to go with the 6-foot-8 wing here due to his fit on this Orlando roster.

Howard started all of his 29 appearances in college with averages of 14.2 points on 36.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.