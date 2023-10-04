Paolo Banchero's rookie season for the Orlando Magic, by all accounts, was a rousing success. Outside of a putrid three-point cold spell in February, Banchero displayed his potential as a lead scoring option for the Magic down the line, showcasing rare playmaking and dribbling for his size as well as shot-creation fluidity that bodes well for his future as a number one option. He won Rookie of the Year as well, serving as even more justification of all the work he put in during the 2022-23 campaign.

But Banchero isn't interested in peaking in his rookie season. He has lofty goals for both himself and the Magic for the upcoming season, which, given how talented he is, isn't too far-fetched.

“A successful season for Paolo Banchero looks like making the playoffs, being an all-star and winning the in-season tournament,” Banchero said, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Those, indeed, are lofty goals, as, despite all the improvements the Magic youngsters have made, there are still plenty of teams in the Eastern Conference that are more experienced than them. In Group C of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, however, there's a chance for them to finish second, just behind the Boston Celtics, and ahead of the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls.

Making the All-Star team will also be difficult; the Eastern Conference frontcourt race will be stacked, with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Julius Randle, among others, serving as tough competition for Paolo Banchero in the frontcourt.

But at the end of the day, what matters for the talented Magic youngster is that he cuts down on some of the poor shot selection he had in his rookie year and that he continues to work hard in fulfilling the potential he has to be the best player on a contending team.

“Last year being a rookie and feeling my way through the league, there were some nights where I took some bad shots and I could have gotten something better for sure,” Banchero added. “I have the opportunity or the chance to be one of the best players in the league. Obviously I’ve got to keep putting it together, keep getting better and keep working.”

The sky truly is the limit for the Magic forward, and his progression will be something to behold in the upcoming season.