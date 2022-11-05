NBA Twitter can’t stop calling Bol Bol the original Victor Wembanyama

Is Bol Bol the original Victor Wembanyama? Well, that is what several people in the NBA Twitterverse is saying after the Orlando Magic big man exploded against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Wembanyama has been the talk of the basketball world ever since his preseason showing with his French team Metropolitans 92. He is a unique breed of a player who can handle the ball really well, shoot from deep, attack the rim, and use his height to block shots. At 7-foot-3 with the mobility and fluidity of a guard, even LeBron James called him an “alien.”

However, all those things that Wembanyama showed he can do, apparently Bol can pull it off as well. The Magic youngster proved that against the Kings, as he scored in a variety of ways and displayed his much-improved skills after the Denver Nuggets basically gave up on him.

OMG BOL BOL 😱 How do you even guard this?!pic.twitter.com/EhesWrKsjO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2022

Bol Bol hitting this crazy stepback and-1 trey 🔥 He's got 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting!pic.twitter.com/iKmhLqrhqW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2022

Fans were quick to compare Bol Bol to Victor Wembanyama, with some even thinking if he is the “first” and “original” Wembanyama.

“BOL BOL can do some of the same things Victor Wembanyama can do. Like I said before,” one fan said. A second supporter tweeted, “Victor Wembanyama = Bol Bol.”

“Bol Bol showing us he can ball. He was victor wembanyama first,” another Twitter user commented.

Another fan called Bol a “Walmart Victor Wembanyama,” though it’s not as a slight to the 22-year-old but rather in reference to the fact that “he costed the Magic literal pennies.”

Bol finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists for the Magic against the Kings. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to lead them to victory, with Sacramento coming out on top 126-123. Still, we’re sure Orlando loved what they saw from him.