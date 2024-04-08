The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the Houston Rockets Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Magic are having a great season, and they sit in third place in the Eastern Conference at the moment. They are coming off a win against the Chicago Bulls, and the Magic have now won four of their last five games. Orlando did beat the Rockets once this season, but that was the first game of the year for both teams. Orlando and the eighth-place team are separated by just three games, so the Magic have to continue winning to end the season to make sure they can make the playoffs without having to win in the Play-In games. Franz Wagner sprained his ankle on Sunday, so he is questionable for the game Tuesday.
The Rockets seemed to be making a run for a little bit, but that is officially over. Houston has now lost five games in a row, and they have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Rockets are 38-40 on the season, so they have had a decent year, the Western Conference is just very tough this season. For the game Tuesday night, the Rockets should have everyone healthy besides their already known injuries.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Magic-Rockets Odds
Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -124
Houston Rockets: +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +106
Over: 211 (-110)
Under: 211 (-110)
How to Watch Magic vs. Rockets
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Florida, Space City Home Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
Orlando has played good defense all season. They allow just 108.3 points per game this season, which is the third-lowest in the NBA. They also allow the second-fewest field goals made per game, and the fewest field goals attempted per game. The Magic love to slow down the pace, and they should be able to do just that in this game. If the Magic can keep the Rockets scoring to a minimum, they will cover this spread.
On their losing streak, the Rockets are scoring just 112.6 points per game. When the Magic allow less than 113 points this season, they are 38-13. When Houston scores less than 113 points this season, they are 17-20. The Rockets are not going to get many shots off in this game, and when they do, they will be contested. If the Magic can hold the Magic below 113 points, they will cover this spread.
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockets will have to make their shots if they want to win this game. They will not take many, so they are going to have to make shots at a high rate. They do still have some of their better players active, they just can not seem to put it together lately. However, the Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green are both players that can take over a game. If these two players can play a better game, and knock down their shots, the Rockets will have a chance to cover this spread.
Final Magic-Rockets Prediction & Pick
This game is simple for me. The Magic are playing well, the Rockets are not. I will take the Magic to cover the spread and win this game.
Final Magic-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Magic -1.5 (-112)