The Orlando Magic continue their travels to take on the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Magic are coming off a game against the Charlotte Hornets, so it might not be too tough of a game. However, it still is not easy playing back-to-backs. Orlando has beaten the Wizards three times this season already. In those games, Franz Wagner has averaged 30.0 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. Wagner leads the team in all those categories against the Wizards. Against the Wizards, the Magic have been able to score 132.0 points per game.
The Wizards have lost 15 straight games, and they have yet to reach 10 wins. Against the Magic this season, the Wizards are scoring 121.3 points per game. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are both scoring over 20.0 points per game in the losses. Tyus Jones leads the team in assists in those games, as well. The Wizards' only injury heading into this matchup is Marvin Bagley III.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Magic-Wizards Odds
Orlando Magic: -7 (-108)
Moneyline: -295
Washington Wizards: +7 (-112)
Moneyline: +235
Over: 226.5 (-110)
Under: 226.5 (-110)
How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Florida, Monumental Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic are not usually a good scoring team, but they have been able to dominate the Wizards offensively. They are scoring over 130.0 points per game against them, and they do not even score 115 as a team on the season. The Magic need this offense to keep up. When they score at least 115 points this season, they are 19-4. Getting to 115 points should not be a problem at all against the Wizards.
The Wizards allow 124.7 points per game, which is the most in the NBA by a few points. This is a big reason for the Magic's success offensively against them. Orlando has scored 139, 130, and 127 points against the Wizards already this season. Orlando should not have any problem dominating again in this one. As long as their offense continues its dominance, they will cover the spread.
Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Wizards are brutal on defense, but they do a good job scoring. For how much the Magic have scored, the Wizards have been able to do their own damage against them. The Magic are usually pretty good defensively, but the Wizards have been able to combat that pretty easily. Washington needs to continue scoring against the Magic if they want to end their losing streak.
When the Magic allow at least 115 points, they are 7-16. Unfortunately, the Wizards have lost all three times they have done that against the Magic. However, with the spread being high, the Wizards will have to continue their scoring. If they can get to 115, they will cover.
Final Magic-Wizards Prediction & Pick
The Wizards have become the worst team in the NBA, and that makes it incredibly hard to bet on them. I am not going to bet on the Wizards in this one. The Magic should score enough and play well enough to cover the spread in this game.
Final Magic-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -7 (-108)