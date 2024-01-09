Manchester United and Aston Villa set sights on Lille striker Jonathan David in the January transfer window.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are poised to intensify their pursuit of Lille striker Jonathan David in the January transfer window. The 23-year-old Canada international forward has garnered significant interest from both clubs as they seek to bolster their attacking prowess.

Jonathan David's desire to depart Lille has put Manchester United and Aston Villa on high alert, with both clubs closely monitoring the situation of the sought-after striker. Manchester United, led by Erik ten Hag, are in dire need of offensive reinforcement, having struggled to find consistent goal-scoring form this season.

David emerged as a viable option for Manchester United in the summer, a potential alternative to Harry Kane, who eventually moved to Bayern Munich due to prohibitive costs. On the other hand, Aston Villa is keen to provide additional support for their standout forward, Ollie Watkins, who has impressed with nine goals in the Premier League this campaign.

Despite interest from AC Milan in Serie A, David's preference lies in the Premier League, where he aims to make his mark. While Arsenal's prior interest appears to have waned, both Manchester United and Villa remain keen on securing the services of the forward.

David's agent, Nick Mavromaras, had initially hinted at a potential transfer in the summer of 2023. However, with the January window now open and David's eagerness to play in England, a move this month seems increasingly plausible.

The Lille forward, under contract until 2025, experienced a challenging season but showcased a resurgence before the winter break, scoring three goals in his last five matches. His recent stellar performance in the Coupe de France, contributing to a resounding 12-0 victory, reaffirms his goal-scoring capabilities and potential impact in the Premier League.

With an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €44.8 million, Jonathan David emerges as a prime target for Manchester United and Aston Villa, presenting an opportunity for either club to secure a valuable addition to their attacking arsenal in the ongoing transfer window.