Bayern Munich‘s head honcho, Thomas Tuchel, showered praise on Harry Kane, dubbing him the team's “first defender” following another stellar performance against Wolfsburg, reported by GOAL. Kane, maintaining his scorching form, hammered in his 21st goal in just 15 Bundesliga appearances, positioning him to potentially break the league's single-season goal-scoring record.

Tuchel was effusive in his admiration for Kane's multifaceted contributions beyond goal-scoring. The German manager highlighted Kane's defensive prowess, ball retention skills, and leadership qualities, portraying him as the epitome of the “complete package.” Tuchel expressed, “If you look at his goal and the way he played in the second half, he was our first defender. How he holds on to the ball, tracks back, defends – his performances have been top. He's a top personality, leader, top player – the complete package.”

In 2023, Kane's goal tally in the league has been nothing short of remarkable, reaching 38 goals across his tenure with both Tottenham and Bayern. This feat outshines his contemporaries in Europe's top five leagues. The English skipper also leads the overall scoring charts with 51 goals, surpassing stars like Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Notably, Kane surpassed Robert Lewandowski's goal tally within this timeframe, a significant achievement considering Lewandowski's record-breaking 2020-21 season in the Bundesliga. The Polish striker scored 20 goals in 15 matches en route to his extraordinary campaign where he finished with 41 goals.

Looking ahead, Harry Kane is anticipating a well-deserved Christmas break, planning to unwind at the beach with his family. He is set to return to action on January 13 when Bayern faces Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena. The English striker's phenomenal performances continue to elevate him to new heights in the footballing world.