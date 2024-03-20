The Wagner basketball team won their first ever NCAA Tournament game on Tuesday night as they held on late for a historic, milestone victory over the Howard Bison in First Four action. The Seahawks were led by Melvin Council, Jr., who led all scorers with 21 points while adding seven assists and five rebounds.

Wagner's win came on a night when Virginia and Colorado State also battled for a ticket to the official first round of the tournament. Tuesday's action came at a time when Allen Iverson released a special message for the sport's biggest current star. The possibility of an ‘Upset City' result for the defending national champion UConn Huskies was also revealed.

On Tuesday, Wagner's history-making victory had fans reacting with excitement across the Web.

Wagner Seahawks Score Massive Win 

The Seahawks introduced themselves as America's new favorite team for at least one night with their incredible victory. The highlights were plastered all over X as fans reacted to the Madness.

Fans React to Clutch Wagner Basketball Win

Isiah Warfield.
Isiah Warfield of Howard. © Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

“Outstanding game by them,” one fan said in response.

“I love March,” another fan said.

Another took Wagner basketball and Coach Copeland's team to task for almost blowing the lead. The Seahawks' great defense against the Bison helped them to effectively win the game, sealing it on the defensive side of the ball. If defense truly does win championships, Wagner put on a clinic that will long be remembered as they move on in the March Madness bracket.

“Wagner almost choked worse than Virginia last year,” one fan said.

Some pages and fans were complimentary toward the Bison after their heroic effort in a losing result.