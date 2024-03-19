The Jackson State Lady Tigers are entering the NCAA Tournament after coming off one of, if not their best, season in recent memory. The women's basketball team destroyed their competition, finishing with a 26-6 record. They went undefeated in the SWAC and cruised to a conference title by defeating each of their opponents by double figures. The Lady Tigers deserve their respect for accomplishing an extraordinary season.
Unfortunately, they were awarded the #14 seed in the NCAA Tournament, lining them up with #3 seed UConn Huskies. The Huskies, as many know, are led by head coach Geno Auriemma, one of the winningest coaches of all time. He has over 1,200 wins in his career and currently holds 11 NCAA Tournament titles.
While UConn isn't the greatest draw for Jackson State, they have a legitimate shot to shock the world. Although the Huskies won the Big East tournament, they did so with just seven active players. They've had five season-ending injuries to their roster, and now recent reports indicate that forward Amari DeBerry will miss the entire tournament due to a concussion.
Geno says Amari DeBerry (concussion) will NOT be available for the entire NCAA Tournament
If/when Aaliyah comes back, that leaves the Huskies with 8 available players https://t.co/P7lzWrclMN
— Maggie Vanoni (@maggie_vanoni) March 18, 2024
Throughout the season, the Huskies have also lost star guard Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffin, Caroline Ducharme, Jana El Alfy, and Ayanna Patterson. Forward Aaliyah Edwards was originally questionable to return, but UConn's second-leading scorer will be ready for Jackson State. The Huskies anticipated a lot of support and growth from Fudd, who only played two games this season before suffering an ACL tear. Griffin played almost half the season, averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds, until she also went down with an ACL tear. UConn lost Ducharme, El Alfy, and Patterson all relatively early in the season as well.
With their offensive punch hindered, the defense has had to step up. In their last five games, UConn held their opponents to under 60 points, including in the Big East Tournament.
“UConn women's basketball's defense was its biggest and best weapon throughout the Big East Tournament while it played shorthanded with just seven available players,” wrote CT Insider's Maggie Vanoni.
“I don't know that it could have been any better,” Auriemma told Vanoni after the game. “It was difficult for them to get the looks that they wanted and when those looks did materialize, it was a rush for them… I think the fact that we came out the way we did, and we kept the pressure on, it made very jump shot, every shot that they took crucial for them. And it's hard to go through a whole game like that.”
Jackson State's offense ranked second in the SWAC, averaging 71.6 points per game. The Huskies haven't allowed more than 70 points since their 83-65 loss at the hands of Dawn Staley and the #1 South Carolina Gamecocks. Jackson State, however, boasts the best defense in the conference, holding their opponents to an average of 56.6 points per game. The Lady Tigers surely have their work cut out for them, but they might have a chance to take down the injury-riddled Huskies.