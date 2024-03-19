NBA legend Allen Iverson has shared a heartfelt message of admiration for Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark as she gears up for the NCAA Tournament.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg, Iverson expressed his profound respect for Clark, highlighting her as the epitome of what the sport desires in a player.
“She's everything. She's everything we want in our sport,” Iverson said. “She's the perfect role model for what we want. To hell if she's a woman, a man or anything like that. Just who she is, a class act off the court as well.”
Clark, a standout player for the Iowa Hawkeyes, has already etched her name in the college basketball history books with her impressive achievements. Despite her accolades, including breaking all-time scoring records in both the women's and men's games, Clark is still chasing the elusive national title.
However, the path to championship glory won't be easy for Clark and the Hawkeyes. ESPN labeled Iowa as one of the “losers” of the bracket reveal, citing challenging matchups and size differentials as potential hurdles. With a potential third meeting against Kansas State looming and daunting matchups against UCLA or LSU in the Elite Eight, Clark faces tough challenges on her quest for a title.
Nevertheless, Clark's talent and determination have captured the attention and admiration of fans and basketball icons like Iverson. As she embarks on her journey through the NCAA Tournament, all eyes will be on Caitlin Clark as she seeks to cement her legacy as one of basketball's greatest stars.