Margot Robbie is a popular actress who has starred in several notable movies such as Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, Birds of Prey, and many more. However, Robbie certainly hit it big once again after a major performance in Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

But while Robbie has a long list of admirers, she is no longer single. In fact, she has a loving and supportive husband who also works in the film industry. For this piece, let's get to know more about Margot Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley.

Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley

Tom Ackerley was born on January 1, 1990, in Surrey, England. He studied at Godalming College.

In 2001, Ackerley embarked on a brief acting career that saw him appear in the first three installments of the Harry Potter movie franchise as an extra. One of his roles saw Ackerley portray a Slytherin student in the third installment, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

His wife Robbie confessed to the public about Ackerley's role in Harry Potter.

At the Graham Norton Show, Robbie said, “I was like, “Had you told me sooner we would've been married a lot sooner.”

Tom Ackerley working as an additional crew member

Although Ackerley was part of a major movie franchise in Harry Potter, an acting career never followed through. However, he never veered away from the industry.

Instead, Ackerley opted to work behind the scenes as an additional crew member. He first worked as a floor runner for the television series The Hour. Ackerley would also become a floor runner for other productions, including Big Fat Gypsy Gangster, Now Is Good, and Gambit.

Apart from being a floor runner, Ackerley served as a crowd runner for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. In 2013, he worked as a runner in Rush. During the same year, Ackerley was promoted to set production assistant for the movie Trance.

Tom Ackerley's stints as part of the second unit

In 2012, Ackerley worked as part of the second unit for the first time when he served as a third assistant director for television series Playhouse Presents. Ackerley took up the same role for movies such as The Last Days on Mars, The Two Faces of January, Pride, Suite Francaise, MI-5, Macbeth, and a pair of television series in Da Vinci's Demons and American Odyssey.

Apart from being a third assistant director, Ackerley worked as a second assistant director for movies such as Everly, The Brothers Grimsby, and shorts Yussef is Complicated and Hollow. Ackerley also had a stint as the first assistant director for the film Final Prayer.

Tom Ackerley becomes a producer

After spending some time behind the scenes, Ackerley finally tried his hand as a producer. In 2017, he made his debut as a producer in I, Tonya, a movie that also starred his wife, Robbie. I, Tonya would make nearly $54 million around the world against only a $11 million budget. A year later, Ackerley worked again with his wife for the film Terminal.

Since then, Ackerley would work on other projects including Dreamland, Promising Young Woman, and Boston Strangler. He also produced television programs and shorts such as The Humming of the Beast, Maid, Dollface, and Mike.

However, his biggest work as a producer came in 2023 when he produced Barbie, which also starred his wife, Robbie. Barbie has grossed nearly $800 million worldwide.

Tom Ackerley dating Margot Robbie

The couple first met in 2014 on the set of Suite Francaise. At that time, Robbie starred in the romantic drama. Ackerley was working as the third assistant director. Since then, Robbie and Ackerley have lived together alongside friends. With plenty of time spent together, it wasn't surprising that the Barbie star eventually developed feelings for the budding producer.

In an interview, Robbie bared to the public, “We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.”

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie get married

Although Robbie was a major star, she also did a great job in keeping her romantic relationship away from the public eye. In fact, Robbie and Ackerley shared their vows in a private wedding ceremony, held in Australia, which is Robbie's home country. Robbie confirmed wedding speculations on social media, when she posted her wedding ring.

Since then, the couple has been married for six years and has been going strong. In fact, they both have a lot to celebrate after their major success in Barbie, including Margot Robbie's net worth of $40 million. Hopefully, Ackerley is not intimidated by acting with celebrities such as Will Smith.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley.