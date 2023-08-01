Online searches for celebrities like Will Smith and Margot Robbie have always been a common occurrence. These two personalities have consistently captured the public's interest over time. Will Smith, in particular, has been in the news for several controversial issues, including the Oscar slap controversy in 2022.

In the past, a notable controversy involving Will Smith and Margot Robbie caught the attention of the internet. It all began with a photo showing Smith shirtless and Robbie in lingerie, which sparked a wave of discussions and speculations. Sure, some might've chalked up to the former notion that Smith and Jada Pinkett were in an “open relationship.” With all the “Barbie” hype surrounding Robbie, it was only a matter of time before this deeper dive into the vague “alleged” scandal popped up.

Films Together

Will Smith and Margot Robbie have shared the screen in two prominent films. First, they starred together in the 2015 crime drama “Focus,” directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. In the movie, Smith portrays Nicky Spurgeon, a seasoned con artist, and Robbie plays Jess Barrett, a talented and aspiring grifter. Their paths intertwine in a captivating tale of deception, romance, and unexpected twists.

The duo reunited for the 2016 superhero film “Suicide Squad,” directed by David Ayer. Smith portrays Floyd Lawton, also known as Deadshot, a highly skilled marksman, and assassin. Robbie plays Harley Quinn, the quirky and unpredictable former psychiatrist turned criminal. In this ensemble piece, their characters are part of a team of dangerous supervillains recruited by the government for a high-stakes mission.

How The Affair Rumors Started

Rumors of an affair between Will Smith and Margot Robbie first surfaced during the filming of “Focus” in 2013. Insiders claimed they were getting close on set, even skipping the wrap party to hang out in Will's trailer together. Star Magazine added fuel to the fire, reporting a photo booth incident where Will appeared shirtless, and Margot lifted her shirt to reveal lingerie.

According to the source, Will appeared as if he was not married, despite being in a marital relationship at the time. The source expressed surprise that a married man would go shirtless alongside Margot, who was 23 years old at the time. Allegedly, Margot initiated the idea of a sexy picture and then revealed her lingerie, making them seem like a new couple in love.

The speculation resurfaced when “Suicide Squad” hit theaters in 2016, as fans noticed their intense chemistry on-screen. This reignited affair rumors as people analyzed their interactions in both films.

What Have They Said About It?

When rumors of an affair between Margot Robbie and Will Smith surfaced in 2013, Margot quickly addressed them on Twitter, dismissing the claims as false and blown out of proportion. She expressed disappointment that their innocent on-set goofing was taken out of context.

In 2015, Margot went a step further and publicly stated that she would no longer date actors, as it added unnecessary stress to her life.

On the other hand, Will Smith has never commented on the affair rumors, maintaining his silence on the matter. However, he and his wife, Jada, faced their own relationship challenges when news of her affair came to light. Despite the difficulties, they have reconciled and now claim to have unconditional love for each other.

Their Actual Relationship Status

Despite the swirling rumors, insiders maintain that Will Smith and Margot Robbie share a cordial relationship. Both stars denied the photo booth rumor, affirming that their friendship did not jeopardize Will and Jada's marriage.

In 2016, Margot tied the knot with her now-husband Tom, and their connection was evident from the beginning. The couple even established a production company together. However, they have chosen to keep their marriage private, away from the prying eyes of tabloids. The marriage remains strong and thriving.

When Margot and Will were initially cast together, Jada appreciated Margot's talent and reportedly remained unfazed by any rumors that circulated. In a recent interview, Will discussed how he and Jada have defined their marriage as it evolved over the years. The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star emphasized the importance of their friendship and their mutual desire for each other's well-being. Jada mentioned that being spiritually and intellectually challenged by her husband has played a significant role in maintaining their strong marriage.

While fans and others may never know the truth because stars have a knack for keeping certain things under wraps, everyone can agree the pair shared a unique chemistry on and off the screen.