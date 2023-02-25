Margot Robbie is an Australian actress that has been enjoying a fruitful career in the US. She has been doing some amazing roles in great movies, most notably playing Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and playing actress Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Her work has been critically acclaimed and fans of these movies, and all the other ones she is in, generally love the Aussie actress. From her time on TV all the way to movie stardom, Robbie has been amazing in everything she does. However, it would also be interesting to see whether that success translated into her bank account. Here is Margot Robbie’s net worth in 2023.

Margot Robbie’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimated): $26 million

Various sources including Wealthy Gorilla indicate that Margot Robbie’s net worth in 2023 is estimated at around $26 million. Given her success that continues on, year to year, this number will be even bigger as time goes on. While her run on TV was great, it is likely that the bulk of this figure comes from her moviemaking success. Robbie took a huge role in a few DC movies, which always do exceptionally well financially, together with the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also made over $350 million at the box office. These are just two examples of the plethora of financially successful movies that Robbie has starred in. Before we get to her success, let’s take a look at how Margot Robbie’s early life influenced her career.

Margot Robbie was born on July 2nd, 1990, in Dalby, Australia. She had a comfortable, albeit hectic childhood. It was comfortable because her family was well-off financially, but it was hectic due to the divorce of her parents when Robbie was just five years old. Still, it was at this time that the love of show business appeared in Robbie. Although, the start was not too glamorous. Margot Robbie’s first start in entertainment was joining a circus school, where she excelled at the trapeze. Also, she enrolled at Somerset College in Australia, where she studied drama. During her student life, Robbie worked three jobs, and also tried to make it as an actress.

Her first big break came in 2008 when Margot Robbie got cast as a guest character in Neighbours. Robbie was so great in this role that the producers and the writers kept her on for 355 episodes. It was truly a dream come true for Robbie, but it was also an accident. Robbie described the event while visiting the Graham Norton Show in the UK, and said that she called the production company every day and accidentally got put through to the casting director, who asked her to come audition. It was Robbie’s first major work on big or small screens, but it would just be the start of worldwide fame for the acclaimed actress.

When she moved to the US in 2011, Robbie got a role in the TV drama Pan-Am, where she appeared for the entire run of the show, which would be 14 episodes. Two years after that, her first role in a major motion picture came about, as Robbie portrayed the wife of Leonardo Di Caprio’s character in the iconic Wolf of Wall Street. It was her breakthrough movie role and it got her going in that part of the business. Her true leap to success came three years after the Wolf of Wall Street when Robbie starred in Suicide Squad. It was the first on-screen live-action portrayal of Harley Quinn, and Robbie’s role as Quinn was simply breathtaking. She also played the female lead in The Legend of Tarzan, which came out in 2016 as well.

Since then, it was hit after hit and lead role after lead role for the Australian actress. Margot Robbie played Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots, reprised her role of Harley Quinn in The Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad, and played a significant, albeit supporting role, in the Tarantino flick Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In 2023, a new movie with Harley Quinn in the lead role is also being released, as she portrayed the iconic Barbie in the film of the same name.

Apart from the success in show business, Quinn made her money through other streams as well. She was the last brand ambassador that designer Karl Lagerfeld hand-picked before he passed away. She was also the ambassador for such companies as Nissan, Calvin Klein, and Chanel, and is usually one of the first names on the lists concerning most popular actresses in the world.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Harley Quinn’s net worth in 2023?