By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Julio Rodriguez is giving back. The reigning 2022 AL Rookie of the Year donated an ambulance to his hometown of Loma de Cabrera, DR, per Hector Gomez. Gomez also reports that the Seattle Mariners young superstar delivered toys to the children of his hometown as well.

Mariners star Julio Rodriguez donates an ambulance to the Civil Defense of his hometown Loma de Cabrera, DR, and delivers toys.@Marinerspic.twitter.com/hpfLvubY6H — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 6, 2023

Julio Rodriguez emerged as the favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year award during the season and never looked back. His numbers were impressive, but the 2022 campaign proved to be more than just an individual success for Rodriguez.

It felt as if Albert Pujols passed him the torch during the Home Run Derby in July. Pujols and Rodriguez, who are around 20-years apart in age, both performed well in the derby. Rodriguez provided excitement and represented Seattle well during the event.

He also led the Mariners to their first playoff appearance since 2001. Although Seattle ultimately lost during the postseason, the future is certainly bright for the ball club.

Mariners’ President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto recently dropped a take for 2023 that will get Julio Rodriguez hyped for the upcoming season.

“We’re built on draft and develop and trade,” Dipoto said. “And you’ve heard me say this for years: We use free agency in a way to augment our roster now, not a way to build it, and I think that’s just the way championship teams are typically built.”

Mariners fans have every right to be excited. But for now, Julio Rodriguez will focus on spending time with loved ones in his hometown as he prepares for his sophomore campaign.