Published November 15, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

To no one’s surprise, Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez has won the AL Rookie of the Year award for his stellar 2022 season. So revered in the eyes of the baseball writers was Rodriguez that he nearly won the award unanimously, reeling in 29 of 30 votes.

Watching the reveal live with his family, Rodriguez had a priceless reaction to becoming the fifth Mariners player- and the youngest in franchise history- to win the AL Rookie of the Year award. Here’s the video reaction, courtesy of MLB Network.

.@JRODshow44 had his whole family with him when he won AL Rookie of the Year 🥺🥺@Mariners | #SeaUsRisepic.twitter.com/COI9QbLvKD — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 14, 2022

An emotional Julio Rodriguez had hugs for everyone in the family after hearing he had been named AL Rookie of the Year.

It was clearly a special moment for the Mariners star and his family, who were so proud of Rodriguez for what he had achieved. It’s video footage that will melt the hearts of all fans, even those of rival teams.

It’s not surprising to see him bring home the hardware.

Julio Rodriguez was a force for the Mariners in 2022, as he hit .284 with 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 84 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.

Among his many accolades as a rookie, Rodriguez became the first player in MLB history to join the 25-homer, 25-stolen base club in a debut season.

The Mariners star also made the All-Star team. But the moment that alerted many to the presence of Julio Rodriguez was his performance at the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, where the 21-year-old belted 32 homers in the first round.

He ultimately fell to Juan Soto in the final round. But tons of baseball fans knew who Julio Rodriguez was after that night. And they certainly know who he is now.