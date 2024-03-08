The Seattle Mariners have reached an agreement with right-handed pitcher Ryne Stanek, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
While the financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times notes that Stanek, represented by MVP Sports Group, will undergo a physical and finalize the contract in Peoria over the weekend. Divish further indicates that the deal will span one year.
Stanek played a significant role in the bullpen of the American League West rival Astros over the past three seasons. His standout performance came in 2022, boasting a remarkable 1.15 ERA across 59 regular-season games.
Additionally, he delivered four scoreless appearances during Houston's journey to winning the World Series championship.
While his 4.09 ERA in the last season was respectable but not exceptional, Stanek's overall performance during his time in Houston remains impressive. Additionally, he contributed 18 postseason innings for the club over the past three years, maintaining a solid 3.00 ERA during those playoff appearances.
In the previous season, Stanek managed to reduce his walk rate to a career-best 9.9%. However, his strikeout rate also saw a decrease, standing at 23.9%, just slightly higher than the 23.6% league average for relievers in 2023.
Stanek garnered significant attention during the offseason, with reports indicating that the Astros expressed interest in bringing him back. Additionally, teams like the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, and the Boston Red Sox were linked to him at different times, highlighting the widespread interest in his services.
The Mariners are set to kick off their season on March 28, facing off against the Boston Red Sox.