The Red Sox and Cubs both have their eyes a former standout Astros reliever.

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs could both use some help in their bullpen. Luckily for both teams, a former Houston Astros reliever remains available on the free agent market.

Both the Red Sox and Cubs have expressed interest in right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. There is no word on if a deal is close between either team or an outside franchise.

Since 2021, Stanek has been pitching out of the Astros' bullpen. He won a World Series with the team in 2022 and holds an overall ERA of 2.90 and a K/BB ratio of 196/89 over 186 games. Over his entire seven-year MLB career, Stanek has put up a 3.45 ERA and a 406/175 K/BB ratio.

The Red Sox did add Kenley Jansen to the back end of their bullpen in 2023. Still, they ranked 20th in the league with a 4.32 ERA. Adding some help in front of Jansen – barring a trade – could help stabilize the later innings for Boston.

Chicago's bullpen fared a bit better, ranking 13th by holding a 3.85 ERA. New closer Adbert Alzolay burst onto the scene. But like the Red Sox, the Cubs still need some extra juice in the bullpen to get over their playoff hump.

Even with Josh Hader off the board, Ryne Stanek might not be the most tantalizing reliever available. But he is a seasoned veteran who knows what it takes to win a World Series. As the Red Sox and Cubs look to go on a deep playoff run of their own, Stanek is very much on both team's radars.