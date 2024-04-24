In an unexpected twist of fan interaction, Mark Ruffalo revealed that admirers frequently approach him for his role in the romantic comedy “13 Going on 30” more often than for his portrayal of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, per TheWrap. The revelation came during a Zoom reunion with Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved film.
A Cherished Role in “13 Going on 30”
During the virtual celebration, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, Ruffalo, Garner, and Greer reminisced about their experiences on the set of the 2004 hit movie. Ruffalo expressed his amusement and delight at how often fans recognize him for his character, Matt Flamhaff, rather than his superhero persona. “There's two kinds of people in the world: there's Hulk people and there's '13 Going on 30′ people,” Ruffalo commented, acknowledging the surprising number of fans who favor his performance in the romantic comedy over his Marvel roles.
Ruffalo also shared anecdotes about fans' unique ways of celebrating the film, including one woman who mentioned her group's involvement in “13 Going on 30” cosplay. This fan devotion highlights the lasting impact of the film, which not only entertained audiences but also created a cultural footprint that continues to resonate two decades later.
Garner, who starred as the lead character Jenna Rink, added to the nostalgia by recalling meeting a baby recently named after her role. These personal touches from fans underscore the deep connection that viewers have with the film, further emphasizing its significance beyond just box office success.
Nostalgia and Lasting Impact
The reunion also served as a moment to reflect on how much has changed since the movie's release. The cast discussed the early 2000s era of flip-phones and shared news sources, highlighting the shifts in technology and media consumption over the years. Mark Ruffalo and company also expressed surprise upon remembering that Brie Larson, who would later become known for her role as Captain Marvel, appeared in the film as a young actress.
The gathering concluded with a lighthearted moment as the trio attempted to recreate the iconic “Thriller” dance from the movie’s conclusion, a scene that has become one of the film’s most memorable. Garner described the reunion as “three Boomers braving Zoom,” humorously noting their initial technical difficulties.
In their closing remarks, Ruffalo thanked the dedicated fans of “13 Going on 30,” and Garner expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back.” This heartfelt interaction not only celebrated the film’s anniversary but also reinforced the bond between the actors and their audience.
As “13 Going on 30” continues to hold a special place in the hearts of its fans, Ruffalo's experience underscores the unique and enduring appeal of the film. Despite his significant role in the blockbuster Marvel franchise, it is his performance in this charming rom-com that continues to draw personal connections with fans around the world. This fan affection illustrates the profound impact that a well-loved character can have, resonating more deeply than even the most famous superhero roles.