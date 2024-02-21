Mark Ruffalo provides his perspective on the MCU, The Hulk moving forward

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to evolve, actor Mark Ruffalo, known for his portrayal of Bruce Banner/Hulk, has expressed uncertainty about whether the franchise will maintain its former allure, JustJared reports. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Ruffalo addressed the MCU's recent box office struggles and the perceived exhaustion among fans due to the influx of Disney+ television series.

Reflecting on the MCU's recent box office disappointments, such as “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “The Marvels,” Ruffalo acknowledged the challenges facing the franchise. “The expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique,” he noted. However, with the rapid release of nine MCU shows and films in 2022 alone, some fans believe the franchise has become overwhelming.

Regarding his own future in the MCU, Ruffalo's status as Bruce Banner/Hulk remains uncertain. Variety clarified that he isn't reprising the role in the upcoming Marvel tentpole “Captain America: Brave New World” after he initially misspoke about it.

Ruffalo expressed a desire for a standalone Hulk movie but acknowledged the financial challenges associated with such a project. “It's very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly,” he explained, adding that he may have priced himself out of the opportunity.

Ruffalo also addressed criticisms about joining the MCU, suggesting that some of his peers might be jealous. Despite the skepticism, Ruffalo remains committed to his role and the MCU. “Sometimes I think it's jealousy, a little bit,” he remarked. “Because then I see them run off and do it.”