It's a Big East battle of two teams going in opposite directions when the Marquette Golden Eagles take on the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Marquette-Georgetown prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Golden Eagles bring a five-game winning streak to Washington, while the Hoyas are on a five-game losing streak. Head coach Shaka Smart is finally seeing his three-year rebuild come to fruition for the No.9 Marquette squad. Marquette was led by David Joplin in the team's previous matchup, chipping in 20 points and nine rebounds.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-Georgetown Odds

Marquette: -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline:

Georgetown: +13.5 (-105)

Moneyline:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown

Time: 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

TV:

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Since Marquette took down Georgetown by 30 points in December, both teams are heading in opposite directions. The Golden Eagles were 16.5-point favorites on that pre-Christmas game but covered the spread with an 81-51 win. The Golden Eagles may have been the home team in that matchup, but Georgetown has shown nothing this season that would say it will change at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is 7-6 and has lost three of the last four on home court. Georgetown is also the loser of eight of their last nine games overall, which includes the loss to Marquette.

Marquette's offense was able to take care of Georgetown's abysmal defensive unit. Georgetown ranks 265th in the nation, allowing 75.1 points per game. They allow opponents to shoot 47.1% from the field, a number that puts them amongst the worst teams in Division I. Marquette's strength focuses on their ability to shoot the basketball. They rank 59th, shooting 47.2% from the floor. In their previous matchup, the Golden Eagles shot just 45% from the floor and shot 34% from three-point. This number puts them near the bottom in three-point efficiency, but they take such a high volume that they still make around nine per game.

The Georgetown offense is as bad as their defense, ranking in the 200s in most team categories. They average 72.8 points per game, a number that drops to 68.1 in the conference. This shows why Marquette was able to hold them to 51 points, considering Marquette also has one of the better defenses in the Big East. Marquette ranks 92nd in the country, allowing just 68.2 points per game.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite Marquette and Georgetown having 7-3 and 2-8 records, respectively, over their last ten, they both have identical 6-4 against the spread records. Georgetown covered in four of their past five, and first-year Hoyas coach Ed Cooley thinks the loss to Providence last Saturday may have turned their season around. “Our team has to learn how to win. We have to learn how to close out games,” Cooley said. “I think it's a trust thing. I think it's a belief thing. And hopefully, this elevates us a little bit.”

The Hoyas took the lead as 11-point underdogs with three minutes to go. However, Providence scored 11 unanswered points to take an eight-point victory. Georgetown also lost by one as 12-point underdogs to Xavier the week before. The Hoyas are getting a reputation for keeping games close, and it could continue on Saturday.

Final Marquette-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

This is a difficult game to predict, as both teams have plenty of reason to trust them. However, the Hoyas' play as of late and a desire to avenge their 30-point loss to Marquette early this season makes them a good bet. Most bettors will blindly take the Golden Eagles, considering the blowout victory at home. The Hoyas, despite their lousy home record, will keep this game close and prove that Ed Cooley is beginning to turn around the program.

Final Marquette-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Georgetown +13.5 (-105)