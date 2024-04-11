The first round of the 2024 Masters was delayed over two hours on Thursday due to inclement weather at Augusta National Golf Club. The opening group of Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp will tee off at 10:30 a.m. ET rather than their previously scheduled 8 a.m. start time.
The 30 groups will begin first-round play through 4:30 p.m. ET when the final group tees off for the opening round. That group consists of 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa and world No. 13 Tommy Fleetwood.
The ceremonial tee shots will be hit at 10:10 a.m. ET. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, who combined to win 11 Masters tournaments, will do the honors.
Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm will begin his quest for another title at 1 p.m. in a group with Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap. Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods starts his second tournament of the year at 3:54 p.m. with Jason Day and Max Homa. Woods withdrew after a first-round 72 at the Genesis Invitational in February. He withdrew from the 2023 Masters after making the cut on the number.
Coverage of the tournament can be found on Masters.com, ESPN and CBS throughout the weekend. Of course, check back here at ClutchPoints for the latest news regarding golf's first major of the year.
Weekend forecast at Augusta
The weather was anticipated on Thursday as the forecast called for heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall upward of 2 1/2 inches is expected through Thursday night.
Mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the 70s are expected over the next two days. Sunday's final round will be played in similar weather, with a high of 84 degrees forecast for the event's conclusion.
The 2023 Masters faced weather issues throughout the tournament last year, resulting in several suspensions of play. The second and third rounds were both played across two days and the final group on Sunday – including the eventual champion Rahm – played a total of 29 holes on the final day.
Thankfully players won’t have to deal with harsh winds, persistent rain and fallen trees (knock on wood) at this year's tournament.
A look at the field
One final look at the odds for the 2024 Masters shows World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler as the favorite to win the Green Jacket at +400 according to FanDuel. Scheffler won the Masters in 2022 and already has two victories on the PGA Tour this season in consecutive weeks in March.
World No. 2 and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is behind Scheffler with +1000 odds. Jon Rahm, last year's Masters champion and World No. 3, has the highest odds of any LIV Golf member in the field. Rahm would pay 11-1 before the tournament begins.
For some sports fans, the Masters is the official beginning of spring. The weather in Augusta, Ga. this weekend reflects a typical spring along the eastern United States. By the end of the 88th Masters Tournament, perhaps a new golf star will bloom or an already worthy champion will climb golf's toughest mountain once again.