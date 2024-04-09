It is Masters week, and there are plenty of bets to go around. This post will continue our PGA Tour odds series we hand out the PGA Tour players best bets for the Masters!
Masters week is the best in all of golf. Plenty of players are participating, and there are always a few surprises. Last year, we saw Phil Mickelson tied for second place while Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy failed to make the cut altogether. This year is going to have plenty of excitement as the course is in great shape.
With there being two different tours in the PGA and LIV, we are going to focus on the PGA for this post. We will be looking at the best bets for all PGA Tour players and handing out our top five. From winners to just making the cut, it is going to be interesting to see how it all plays out.
2024 the Masters PGA Tour players best bets odds, courtesy of FanDuel
Scottie Scheffler top-5 finish: +110
Wyndham Clark top-20 finish: +130
Jake Knapp to miss the cut: +100
Nick Taylor top Canadian player: +250
Why Scottie Scheffler can finish top-5 at the Masters
The answer to this is simple. Scheffler is the best player in the world right now, and it is not all that close. On tour, Scheffler is first in total strokes gained (2.812), first in birdie average (5.48), first in greens in regulation (76.13%), and first in scoring average (67.39). He is at the top of his game right now, and is going to be scary good. If he just continues what he is going, Scheffler could be putting on his second green jacket.
In his eight events this season, the worst Scheffler has done is 17th. He has finished in the top-10 in the other seven. Scheffler has finished in the top-5 five times, including two wins. He has a lot of experience playing on Sundays, so the stamina and conditioning is not an issue. There is no doubt Scheffler should finish at the top of the leaderboard this weekend at the Masters.
Why Wyndham Clark can finish top-20 at the Masters
Clark has been overshadowed by Scheffler this season. In fact, he has finished runner-up to him twice in back-to-back weeks. He does have win this season, as well. With his play, Clark has moved all the way up to fourth in the OWGR, and second in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour. Clark is third in total strokes gained, eighth in greens in regulation, and his putting has been excellent. He needs to continue this hot streak, but a top-20 finish is not out of the question one bit.
Clark is playing in his first Masters of his career, so he has not been able to take in the full effect of August National. This is a big reason why I am staying with the top-20, and nothing higher. It is very hard for a first-timer to come in and really dominate the course, so Clark has his work cut out for him. However, he is more than good enough to compete and finish within the top-20.
Why Jake Knapp could miss the Cut
Knapp is a player I think has a very bright future. Knapp is playing in his first full season on the PGA Tour, so he has some kinks to iron out. He was able to win the Mexico open, but in his last three events, he has finished 57th, 45th, and he missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He is a good golfer, but gets himself in trouble. As mentioned earlier, it is very hard for a first-timer to dominate Augusta, and I think Knapp might fall victim to the course.
On the statistical side of things, Knapp really struggled off the tee. He finds the fairway about half the time, and other times he is in trouble in the rough, sand, or hazard. His putting and wedge game is not bad, but it is going to much harder on the greens at the Masters. He needs to put himself close to the pin, especially on some of the harder holes. I am not sure he does that here. I will be taking him to miss the cut at plus money.
Why Nick Taylor could be the top Canadian player at the Masters
Taylor is having a pretty good season. He won the Phoenix Open, and he has missed just one cut this year. The reason I like him to be the top Canadian at the Masters is hit putting and approach shots. He is pretty good with his irons and putter, and that is the most important aspect at the Masters. He needs to hit his putts, or at least be able to lag it up towards the hole. Taylor has to be a lot better off the tee this weekend, but I still like him to be the top Canadian at the Masters.
Taylor has played at Augusta National just one time in his career. However, he finished 29th in the Masters that season. He does not know the course as well as others, but he knows enough to have a feel for what Masters week is all about. With his one year of experience, I like Taylor to play very well at Augusta National this weekend.