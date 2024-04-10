The Masters – golf's most prestigious tournament – is officially here. The Masters is the first major of the year, and fans are excited to watch the world's best golfers go toe-to-toe. In this article, we will look at all of the tee times and explain how you can watch the event.
When and where is the Masters?
The Masters is the first of four major golf championships, and this year, the favorite has shorter odds of winning the tournament than anyone since Tiger Woods in 2013. Scottie Scheffler is the clear-cut top golfer in the world, and he is +450 to win the Masters.
The Masters were established in 1934, and they are always hosted at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, during the first full week of April. The 88th version of the Masters will begin on Thursday, April 11 and end on Sunday, April 14.
How to watch the Masters
ESPN will broadcast the Masters on Thursday and Friday, with CBS taking over on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN+, Paramount+, fuboTV, the CBS Sports app, Masters.com, and CBSSports.com are all options for streaming the tournament.
Pairings/Tee times
This year, 89 golfers will be competing in the Masters. Jon Rahm will look to defend his title after winning a Green Jacket last year. Below are the tee times and pairings for the first and second rounds. After the first two rounds the top 50 scores and ties will advance.
- Erik Van Rooyen, Jake Knapp – 8 a.m. ET – Thursday @ 8 a.m. – Friday @ 11:06 a.m.
- Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Sanitago de la Fuente – Thursday @ 8:12 a.m. – Friday @ 11:18 a.m.
- Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jager – Thursday @ 8:24 a.m. – Friday @ 11:30 a.m.
- Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht – Thursday @ 8:36 a.m. – Friday @ 11:42 a.m.
- Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau – Thursday @ 8:48 a.m. – Friday 11:54 a.m.
- Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs – Thursday @ 9 a.m. – Friday @ 12:12 p.m.
- Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox – Thursday @ 9:12 a.m. – Friday @ 12:24 p.m.
- Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English – Thursday @ 9:24 a.m. – Friday @ 12:36 p.m.
- Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau – Thursday @ 9:36 a.m. – Friday @ 12:48 p.m.
- Nick Taylor, Joaquin Neimann, Russell Henley – Thursday @ 9:48 a.m. – Friday @ 1 p.m.
- Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler – Thursday @ 10:06 a.m. – Friday @ 1:12 p.m.
- Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas – Thursday @ 10:18 a.m. – Friday @ 1:24 p.m.
- Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap – Thursday @ 10:30 a.m. – Friday @ 1:36 p.m.
- Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele – Thursday @ 10:42 a.m. – Friday @ 1:48 p.m.
- Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith – Thursday @ 10:54 a.m. – Friday @ 2 p.m.
- Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray – Thursday @ 11:06 a.m. – Friday 8 a.m.
- Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis – Thursday @ 11:18 a.m. – Friday @ 8:12 a.m.
- Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley – Thursday @ 11:30 a.m. – Friday @ 8:24 a.m.
- Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo – Thursday @ 11:42 a.m. – Friday @ 8:36 a.m.
- Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad – Thursday @ 11:54 a.m. – Friday @ 8:48 a.m
- Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati – Thursday @ 12:12 p.m. – Friday @ 9 a.m.
- Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry – Thursday @ 12:24 p.m. – Friday @ 9:12 a.m.
- Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hogaard, Adam Schenk – Thursday @ 12:36 a.m. – Friday @ 9:24 a.m.
- Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kityama – Thursday @ 12:48 p.m. – Friday @ 9:36 a.m.
- Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton – Thursday @ 1 p.m. – Friday @ 9:48 a.m.
- Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young – Thursday @ 1:12 p.m. – Friday @ 10:06 a.m.
- Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa – Thursday @ 1:24 p.m. – Friday @ 10:18 a.m.
- Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim – Thursday @ 1:36 p.m. – Friday @ 10:30 a.m.
- Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala – Thursday @ 1:48 p.m. – Friday @ 10:42 a.m.
- Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood – Thursday @ 2 p.m. – Friday 10:54 a.m.