Masters week is the best week, and it is finally here! Check out our golf odds series as we hand out a LIV Tour players best bets for the Masters this weekend!
The LIV Tour rivals the PGA Tour, but this is a weekend in which everyone comes together to enjoy some golf. There is no doubt some animosity and hatred between the two tours, but everyone has the same goal at the Masters; win a Green Jacket.
Last year, LIV Tour players really showed out. Jon Rahm (Who was in PGA at the time) won the whole thing. Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson both finished second while Patrick Reed tied four fourth. Needless to say, the players on the LIV Tour this year have high expectations this weekend at Augusta National.
The Masters LIV Tour Players best bets odds, courtesy of FanDuel
Bryson DeChambeau to make an eagle in round 1: +550
Phil Mickelson to make the cut: +116
Jon Rahm top-10 finish: +115
Brooks Koepka top LIV Tour Player: +450
Why Bryson DeChambeau can make an eagle round 1 at the Masters
DeChambeau is one of the biggest hitters on either tour. He is going to drive the ball far, and play as aggressive as possible. It does get him into trouble occasionally, though. However, he has the ability to get reach any par-5 in two and give himself a look for eagle. He has made the most eagles on the LIV Tour because of this. If he hits two good shots on any of the par-5s this weekend, I can easily see him eagling a hole. He did eagle hole 15 in the Masters last season.
Why Phil Mickelson can make the cut at the Masters
Mickelson is one of those wild cards. You never know which player you are going to get out of him. He does have the ability to play very well, though. As mentioned, Mickelson finished last year tied for second at the Masters. When it comes to the Masters, Mickelson has made 27 of his 30 cuts. He has made his last six cuts, as well. Mickelson should be able to have similar success this weekend. He does not have to be at the top of the leaderboard, but I can definitely see him playing well enough to make this cut.
Why Jon Rahm can finish in the top-10 at the Masters
Rahm is coming off a win at the Masters last year. It is very hard to repeat, so I would not expect that, but a top-10 finish is not out of the realm of possibilities. He is first on the LIV Tour in birdies, seventh in scrambling, second in greens in regulation, and he averages 1.58 putts per hole. Rahm is still a very good golfer, and he has played very well on LIV heading into the Masters. Rahm should be able to finish at the top of the leaderboard this weekend.
Why Brooks Koepka can can be the top LIV Tour player at the Masters
Koepka is coming off a second-place finish at the Masters in 2023. He followed that up with a win at the PGA Championship. He plays extremely well in majors, and he is at the top of his game right now. He needs to start playing better after a rough couple of weeks, but he has experience at Augusta. If he can he can drive the ball how he knows he can, and be good with the irons, he is going to be the top LIV player at the Masters this year.
Brooks has missed two cuts at the Masters, but when he advances to the weekend, he always makes a run for the Green Jacket. Koepka has finished second twice, seventh, and 11th in his last four cuts made at Augusta National. If he can continue to play well at a course he is familiar with, he is going to be high up on the leaderboards come Sunday afternoon.