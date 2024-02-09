The Mavericks finally granted Luka Doncic's request.

The NBA Trade Deadline has wrapped up and the Dallas Mavericks turned out to be buyers. They got huge deals to get Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington to bolster their frontcourt depth. Now, Jason Kidd can rely on a lot more screen actions, rim protection, and rebounding. No one could be happier with these moves than their superstar, Luka Doncic.

Apparently, Luka Doncic has long been asking the Mavericks to get a stronger presence in the paint. He unveiled his joy after seeing that Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington were now going to be his teammates after the NBA Trade Deadline, via Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

“I think we got two really good players. We added some size for our team. Got a backup center, which I’ve wanted for like three years already. So I think those players are going to help us out a lot,” the Mavericks star declared.

He then added how Jason Kidd could potentially use the strengths of their new acquisitions to the Mavericks' advantage for the remainder of their games.

“They’re two different players, but especially with their size they can help us. PJ can shoot, block shots, and play defense. Gafford is a really good lob threat. He can block shots too. He can protect us in the paint. I think those two are gonna help us a lot,” Doncic concluded.

Gafford is currently averaging nearly 11 points and eight rebounds for the season. Meanwhile, Washington notches 13.6 points and grabs 5.3 boards on a nightly basis. The Mavericks are looking scary with their inside presence.