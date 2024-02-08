The Mavericks and Hornets made a big trade...

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly acquiring Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington ahead of the NBA trade deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Dallas is sending Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a “lightly-protected 2027 first-round pick” to Charlotte, per Wojnarowski. It was later revealed that the pick is top two protected.

The Mavericks were linked to various forwards over the past few weeks. Kyle Kuzma and Andrew Wiggins originally emerged as trade candidates for Dallas. However, the Mavs shifted their focus to Washington on Thursday and the deal ultimately came to fruition.

What PJ Washington adds to Mavericks

Washington joins Daniel Gafford as players heading to Dallas ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. The 25-year-old forward has enjoyed a productive campaign with the Hornets through 44 games played (17 starts).

Washington is averaging 13.6 points per contest on 44.6 percent field goal shooting. He offers respectable rebounding ability at 6'7, averaging 5.3 boards per outing this season and 5.5 for his career.

One element of Washington's game that will impact the Mavericks in a pivotal manner is his all-around versatility. He's athletic and able to guard multiple different positions.

If the Mavs want to implement a small-ball lineup, Gafford can play in the post. If Dallas brings more bigs on the floor, Washington can help out on the perimeter if necessary.

Defense and rebounding have been the Mavericks' biggest question marks during the 2023-24 season, and Washington will help in both areas. In fact, his 5.3 rebounds per game will make him Dallas' fourth leading rebounder this season (including Gafford, who averaged 8.0 rebounds per game with the Washington Wizards).

The Mavs didn't acquire stars ahead of this year's trade deadline like they did last year with Kyrie Irving. But in all reality, Dallas didn't need more star-power. Irving is one of the best guards in the NBA, and Luka Doncic is recording MVP-caliber numbers. Dereck Lively II also looks like a future star.

What the Mavs needed was added depth behind Lively at the center position, and an upgrade at forward. And Dallas has addressed both of those positions.

It will be intriguing to see if the Mavericks make any other deals before the trade deadline.