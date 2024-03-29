A pivotal conference throw down with heavy implications in the playoff picture will be underway to kick off the weekend as the Dallas Mavericks travel to the Golden 1 Center to battle things out with the Sacramento Kings. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Mavericks-Kings prediction and pick will be revealed.
One of the hottest teams in the NBA with five-straight victories under their belts including nine wins in their last ten, the Mavericks may be starting to finally put the contending pieces together. With a 43-29 record overall and currently slotted in the sixth and final playoff spot outside of the Play-In game, the time is now for Dallas' star-power to take over down the stretch.
Sitting one full game back of the Mavericks in the Western Conference, a win over Dallas would do wonders for Sacramento's chances of escaping the treacherous Play-In Tournament.Not to mention, As it stands, there are currently four teams separated by 2.5 games of each other between 6th-9th place. Entering play, the Kings possess a record of 43-29 and are one game back of the ‘Mavs in the standings.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Mavericks-Kings Odds
Dallas Mavericks: +1 (-110)
Moneyline: -102
Sacramento Kings: -1 (-110)
Moneyline: -116
Over: 231.5 (-110)
Under: 231.5 (-110)
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings
Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT
TV: NBA TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
Don't look now, but the Mavericks are scalding hot at the perfect time of the season. Equipped with a bonafide MVP candidate in Luke Doncic and fellow backcourt mate Kyrie Irving who is one of the shiftiest guards in the history of the game, we are finally seeing what this team is made of when healthy.
For starters, the several acquisitions made by Dallas' front office to get more size and length down low is certainly paying off. Prior to the deadline, it was the ‘Mavs that acquired P.J. Washington and Daniel Gifford to bolster a front court that lacked in many areas compared to other squads out west. Not to mention, but rookie Dereck Lively has been a major blessing for this team in his first year as an NBA baller. On paper, it is Dallas that gives up the tenth-most points per game at 116.9. Against a team like the Kings who thrive with Domantas Sabonis in the paint, the bigs of Dallas are going to need to show up in a big way.
The good news? Dallas has covered the spread in eight of their last nine and are 40-31 ATS overall.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
Indeed, it is these type of games that could determine the entire outlook of a season. Clearly, the Kings did not show up in night one against the Mavericks and the scoreboard showed that. After getting beat up in nearly every single aspect of the game, it is hard to imagine that the Kings won't tighten the screws in the rematch.
In order to not end up on the wrong side of a blowout in back-to-back nights on your home floor, allowing Dallas to do whatever they want offensively will be a big no-no. By the time the clock hit triple zeroes, it was the Mavericks that connected on 56% of their three-point attempts thus leading to a whopping 76 points in the second half. Clearly, Sacramento isn't known for their defense by any means, but they have to show some sort of a backbone.
Combine bad defense with a poor shooting night and trouble will only ensue. The surprising part of the Kings undoing was their inability to not turn the ball over to go along with an underwhelming 38% shooting from the floor. For a team that is a top-ten scoring team in the league with 117.3 points per game, consider this an anomaly for the most part.
All in all, the dynamic duo of Sabonis and Fox should not be expected to go a combined 9/28 from field-goal range. Bafflingly, the two more than deserving All-Stars were snubbed from being invited to the All-Star weekend festivities, and there is no doubt that pair can take over a game in the blink of an eye. Clearly the heartbeat of this squad, keep tabs on Sabonis and Fox to will their team to a spread-covering win.
Final Mavericks-Kings Prediction & Pick
Oftentimes dominant on their home floor, be on the lookout for the Kings to play pissed off after what took place a game ago. Take Sacramento as they don't often lose back-to-back home games.
Final Mavericks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -1 (-110)