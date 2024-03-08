We're back with another prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of NBA action as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Dallas Mavericks (35-28) will take on the Detroit Pistons (10-52) as both teams come in off recent wins. Check out our NBA odds series for our Mavericks-Pistons prediction and pick.
The Dallas Mavericks are currently second in the Southwest Division and they sit at the eight-spot in the Western standings. They've gone 5-5 over their last 10 games and they've seen a few three-game losing streaks over the last two weeks. Last game, they edged-out the Miami Heat 114-108 and they'll be looking for another win over the Pistons.
The Detroit Pistons are currently last in their division and they're second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. They're avoiding the worst record in the league and they notched a seldom win in their last game over the Nets. They'll be looking for another upset win as home underdog against the visiting Mavericks.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
NBA Odds: Mavericks-Pistons Odds
Dallas Mavericks: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -410
Detroit Pistons: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +320
Over: 236.5 (-110)
Under: 236.5 (-110)
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pistons
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Dallas Mavericks are just 1-3 over their last four contests and they haven't been able to turn Luka Doncic's historic performances into wins. In their last 114-108 win over the Miami Heat, Doncic recorded his fifth-consecutive 30-point triple double. He's been on another planet in terms of his play, but it's clear that his teammates have remained back on Earth. He hasn't gotten a ton of support in the scoring department and they'll need Kyrie Irving to once again take a prominent role in their offense.
The Mavericks are 33-30 ATS on the season and they've gone a solid 18-11 ATS on the road. It'll be their first time seeing the Pistons in action this year, but they'll be confident knowing none of their players can guard the MVP candidate in Doncic. They also own seven of the last 10 meeting against the Pistons and this should be a good spot for them to start a mini-winning streak and improve their position.
Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win
It continues to be a tough season for the Pistons, but their last two wins have effectively kept them out of last-place in the league. They notched a great win over the Chicago Bulls, marking their second win on the season over them. They also put forth a stellar performance against the Brooklyn Nets as they finally saw a collective scoring effort from their young stars. It's been a season of growing pains for Detroit, but their last win could be a glimpse of better days to come.
They'll have another monster task here in trying to stop Luka Doncic. He's been scoring from anywhere on the floor and it may come as a benefit for Detroit to throw some double-teams his way. Still, Cade Cunningham will have to lead this offense and facilitate the ball for them in half-court situations. They do a great job of moving off-ball as a team, so look for Cunningham to return to his passing roots and find his teammates here.
Final Mavericks-Pistons Prediction & Pick
If the season ended today, the Dallas Mavericks would have to face the Golden State Warriors in a play-in series to ensure their trip to the playoffs. That's certainly a position they don't want to be in, so picking up these easy wins as heavy favorites should be on the forefront of their minds heading into this one.
While the Mavs haven't seen the Pistons in action this year, they've been the more consistent team and have the much deeper lineup. They'll be hoping Kyrie Irving can aid with the scoring once again as Luka Doncic leads the passing efforts. When both players are synced-up and playing on the floor at the same time, it adds a whole new dimension for this Mavericks team to drive the basketball and pick up opportunities at the line.
For our prediction, we're going to roll with the Dallas Mavericks to cover the spread on the road. They've been a great away team this year and with the way Doncic is playing, he's not likely to be stopped during this one. Let's roll with the Dallas Mavericks for our final prediction.
Final Mavericks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -9.5 (-110)