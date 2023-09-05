After the Dallas Mavericks' disappointing 2022 season, Luka Doncic spent most of the summer back home in Slovenia. He rested and recovered from the strain of the season, but he also used the long offseason to transform his body. Mike Tobey is an American-born naturalized Slovenian who has shared the floor with Doncic on the Slovenian national team in the FIBA World Cup. The 7-foot center praised Doncic's offseason transformation and spoke highly of his professionalism, writes Cesare Milanti of Eurohoops.net.

It's no secret that Luka Doncic isn't the most athletically-gifted player in the NBA. He dominates the basketball court with an elite understanding of the game and meticulously refined skills. However, some have criticized his approach to previous seasons from a physical preparation standpoint. The Mavericks lean heavily on Doncic to carry the team. As a result, Doncic has a tendency to become fatigued late in games.

According to Mike Tobey however, Doncic is determined to improve his conditioning ahead of the NBA season.”I'd say I feel he's a little bit more rested. He looks fresh and in shape,” Tobey said. “He's really taking care of his body and himself a lot more seriously this summer. You can tell it by his nutrition, by how he looks. He's in a lot better shape.”

Doncic starting training early this offseason to be ready for the FIBA World Cup. He led Slovenia to the quarterfinals already, and the team will take on Canada on Wednesday. After the World Cup, the Mavericks' NBA preseason grind begins. Doncic's redefined approach made an impression on Tobey.

“I really see a big step forward in that part of his professionalism,” Tobey said. “He seems to be more focused. It seems both.”

Tobey has played for the Slovenian national team since the 2020 Summer Olympics. He has averaged 12 points and over six rebounds per game in this year's World Cup.