Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Dallas Mavericks season has not been going as well as they had hoped. After acquiring Kyrie Irving and pairing him with Luka Doncic, the Mavs are outside of the playoff conversation with three games remaining. Shams Charania even reported that both stars could be shut down.

The pile-on just keeps coming for the Mavs, and Kendrick Perkins gave some comments on the recent body language of Luka Doncic.

"When I watch Luka [Doncic], I get so disturbed by his body language not only towards the officiating but towards his [Mavs] teammates. The pouting, the hanging of the head, going to the media… when are you gonna be accountable?" 🗣️ Kendrick Perkinspic.twitter.com/391T2WmtZ3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 3, 2023

“When I watch Luka [Doncic], I get so disturbed by his body language not only towards the officiating but towards his [Mavs] teammates. The pouting, the hanging of the head, going to the media… when are you gonna be accountable?”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kendrick Perkins does have a point, and the recent attitude of Luka Doncic has been surprising to see, albeit the frustration level is at an all-time high following lofty expectations. When Kyrie came to town, everybody pegged the Mavs as a potential Western Conference contender, although they look far from that at this point.

The play on the court hasn’t declined much, as Luka is still averaging 32.8 PPG with 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists on the year. But something has to change, and the demeanor around the Mavs team has not been fun.

The Kyrie Irving trade has not worked out as anybody thought it would, and they are in danger of missing the playoffs altogether. If the Mavs miss the playoffs, who knows what happens this offseason in Dallas.

But Luka Doncic needs to find a way to rally this team together and make one last push for this season.