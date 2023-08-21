Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is currently preparing for the FIBA World Cup with his home country of Slovenia. In order to give Mavs fans and fans in general a closer look at his time with Slovenia, Doncic is developing a docuseries on their current run entitled ‘Everything It Takes,' reports Variety's BreAnna Bell.

“‘I am proud to share the story of my national team, especially my teammates, and to shine a light on Slovenian basketball and what it means to me. It's more than just what we do on the court. It's about the brotherhood, the heart of our team, the passion of our fans and the love for our country.'”

It is a cool move by Luka Doncic in order to show that he isn't just defined by his time with the Mavs. He wants to emphasize how much his teammates and his home country of Slovenia mean to him, and this documentary will be the perfect outlet to do so.

“Created for mobile-first consumption and optimized for platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels, the documentary will be released in real time as the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup tournament is expected to begin on Aug. 25. Running through Sept. 10, 32 teams will face off against one another in 92 games set across the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.”

It is a super innovative and unique idea from Doncic and his team at 77X, the production company that Doncic launched. ‘Everything It Takes' will be the first project produced by his company, and it is sure to gain plenty of traction across a plethora of platforms.