They say no man is an island, but you can be rich enough to buy one. Just ask Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock about it because the Mavs guard-forward just purchased land in the middle of the sea in Belize.

BELIZE 🇧🇿 my new home, Placencia to be exact ‼️🔥 https://t.co/1n4i9wzLDu — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) April 5, 2023

The Mavericks player has talked about, as early as 2022, buying a land property in Belize.

“I’ve been looking for different things to invest my money in,” Bullock told Marc J. Spears of Andscape in 2022. “I found an opportunity down in Belize where I purchased an island that was about 5 acres that I am going to put resort villas on. It’s a vacation spot for me and my family where other people will be able to attend and enjoy different vacation activities.”

Per Spotrac, Reggie Bullock has total career earnings in the NBA of $38.356 million. It’s not Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving money, but that’s certainly significant wherever you take that amount, especially in a developing Central American country like Belize.

Bullock, who signed a three-year deal worth $30.04 million with the Mavs in 2021, is still just 32. He should have at least a couple more years left in him in the NBA after his contract expires, but once he decides to hang up his sneakers and retire from basketball, he will have a sweet vacation spot to go to.

Bullock is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in the 2022-23 NBA season while shooting 40.9 percent form the field and 38.0 percent form behind the arc. He was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (25th pick) of the 2013 NBA Draft.