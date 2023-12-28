Mark Cuban found the right people to handle the Mavs.

Mark Cuban wants to focus on things that will help Luka Doncic win a Larry O'Brien trophy. He sold the Dallas Mavericks and dispelled all rumors of a relocation. Although, there are still a few bumps in the road after Adam Silver and the NBA made it official. But, the deal looks done. This all prompted the new Mavs owners led by Patrick Dumont to release a statement regarding the move, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“Everywhere we have a business presence, our top priority has been to empower our team members and engage with the local community in a meaningful way. I very much look forward to bringing that same commitment to Dallas,” the new Mavs majority owners declared.

Overall, they will now be owned by Dr. Miriam Adelson, a huge shareholder of large gaming and hospitality companies in Las Vegas. Alongside her in the pursuit to make the Mavs better will be Patrick Dumont. He now becomes the team's president, chief operating officer, and governor of the Mavs.

Meanwhile, Mark Cuban will still be seen in the stands supporting Luka Doncic's squad. Furthermore, it has yet to be confirmed after the sale but he hopes to focus on basketball operations. His main focus with this organization? Help rebuild and replicate the winning culture that got them to compete for titles back in the mid-2000s and early 2010s.

The Mavs currently sit at fifth with an 18-win and 12-loss record. They are only 4.5 games back in the race to be at the top of the Western Conference standings.