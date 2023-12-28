The new majority owners of the Mavs will be perfect partners with Mark Cuban.

Mark Cuban has played an integral role in the success of the Dallas Mavericks. Cuban was the Mavs' owner when Dallas won the 2011 NBA Championship. Fast forward to 2023, and Cuban elected to sell his majority stake in the team. He opened up about the intriguing dynamic between him and the new majority owners.

Mark Cuban believes he and the new majority owners of the Mavs will be the perfect team

Cuban sold his majority stake in Dallas to the Adelson and Dumont families of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. However, the longtime Mavs owner will still maintain control of the basketball operations of the team. This was his interesting admission about the new partnership:

“They're not basketball people, I'm not real estate people. That's why I did it. I could've gotten more money selling to someone else…obviously, I'm really excited, but it's a great partnership,” Cuban said, per Landon Thomas.

Cuban believes the differing backgrounds of he and the new majority owners will yield great results. Moreover, the move looks to allow Cuban more flexibility with the luxury tax of the team:

“They basically said do what you gotta do, I want to win,” Cuban explained.

The Mavs executive has not been shy about doing what it takes to garner talent for his team. In February of 2023, Dallas made a blockbuster move to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. In addition, the Mavs boast the services of superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

Mavs fans have a lot to be excited about after Mark Cuban's big move. It is only a matter of time before Dallas transforms itself into an NBA juggernaut.