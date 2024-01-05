The Mavs made a roster move prior to Friday's game vs. the Blazers.

On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks recalled rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper after sending him to the G League Thursday, via Mavs PR on X (formerly Twitter). Prosper, who was a 2023 first-round pick is set to re-join the team.

Dallas still has confidence in Prosper. He performed well at the college level and the Mavs believe he's someone who can play an important role for the team down the road.

In 2023-24, Prosper has averaged just 9.1 minutes per contest across 22 games played. He has averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game during that span. Prosper currently provides key depth for Dallas, something that is especially pivotal at the moment since the Mavericks are dealing with injury concerns.

It will be interesting to see how much playing time Prosper gets moving forward.

Other Mavs storylines ahead of Friday's game

The Mavs will host the Portland Trail Blazers once again on Friday night. The game represents a rematch of Wednesday's affair, when Dallas earned a convincing 126-97 victory. It was a tremendous way to start the home stand, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the charge.

However, as mentioned earlier, the Mavs have injury questions to answer. Doncic, Dereck Lively, Grant Williams, and Markieff Morris were all originally listed as questionable for Friday night. Unfortunately, injuries have been far too common for the team this year. Nevertheless, the Mavs have fought through the adversity and currently hold a respectable 20-15 record.

The Mavericks will try to add another win against Portland despite their injury uncertainty in the second contest of a seven-game home stand. Friday night's tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST.