Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively received important injury updates for Friday's Dallas Mavericks' game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Dallas Mavericks are fresh off a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Dallas is looking to take care of business once again in Friday's rematch with the Blazers. However, the Mavs are dealing with a number of injury concerns heading into the game.

The good news is that Kyrie Irving is back from injury and played a pivotal role in helping the Mavs earn the win on Wednesday. The bad news, though, is that Dallas currently has eight players listed on the NBA injury report. Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively are among the players listed on the Mavs' injury report.

Dallas fans will surely be asking the following question ahead of Friday's game: Are Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively's injury statuses for Mavs-Blazers game

Doncic (right ankle) and Lively (left ankle) are both listed as questionable as of this story's writing, according to the NBA injury report. Grant Williams and Markieff Morris are also questionable, while Dante Exum, Maxi Kleber, and Richaun Holmes are out Friday.

Lively has firmly established himself as a Rookie of the Year candidate. He's played an impactful role for a Dallas team that needed a reliable presence in the post. Lively's finishing ability, rebounding prowess, and defensive efforts have helped the Mavs perform well so far this season.

With that being said, Lively has missed some time due to injury trouble. Overall, he is averaging 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Doncic is making a strong case for MVP. The Mavs would not be where they are without his contributions. Luka enters Friday averaging 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

The Mavs would certainly benefit from having Doncic and Lively on the floor on Friday. For now, the answer to whether or not Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively are playing tonight is uncertain.