The Dallas Mavericks assigned 2023 first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper to the G League on Thursday in a roster move.

The Dallas Mavericks assigned Olivier-Maxence Prosper to the G League Thursday, via Mavs PR on X (formerly Twitter). Prosper will join the Mavs G League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

Prosper played for Clemson and Marquette in college before entering the NBA Draft. He was an intriguing prospect given his versatility as a forward and upside. The Sacramento Kings ultimately selected Prosper with the 24th pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

However, the Mavs later acquired Prosper and Richaun Holmes in a trade. He's appeared in 22 games with the Mavericks so far during the 2023-24 NBA season, averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per contest.

Prosper will receive more playing time at the G League level. The extra minutes should help him continue to improve. At just 21-years old, there is still plenty of reason to believe in Prosper's future.

Mavs performing well despite injury concerns in 2023-24

Overall, the Mavs have performed well despite battling injury concerns this season. Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP-caliber level while Kyrie Irving recently returned from an injury.

Dallas most recently defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by a final score of 126-97. The Mavs now hold a 20-15 record and sit in the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. They are just two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers, though, who are currently ranked No. 4 in the conference.

The Mavs will continue their current home stand on Friday night in a rematch against the Blazers. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST.