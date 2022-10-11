So much has been made about Luka Doncic’s offseason body transformation. The Dallas Mavericks superstar has long been criticized for his weight, and it is clear that Luka took all of that very seriously this summer. The results have been staggering for the Mavs guard.

Dallas head coach Jason Kidd recently guested on the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The hosts noted how Doncic currently looks “chiseled,” to which Kidd responded in an affirmative manner (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I hope so. He’s coming,” Kidd answered when asked if he thought the NBA was ready for an in-shape Luka Doncic. “I think we all saw Luka’s taking his body serious. I think during the season, [Reggie Miller] was the one who made the comment that he thought he was too heavy. What I love about Luka, he never runs from opinions. So, when Reggie said that, he worked on his body and he took off.”

To be fair, it seems like Reggie Miller’s comments were not meant to insult Luka. The Hall of Famer merely wanted to point out that Doncic could be even greater if he were in better shape. Moreover, Miller is far from the only individual who has criticized Doncic for his weight.

Either way, the Mavs superstar took it in the best way possible, and Jason Kidd could not be more proud:

“I think it just shows character, that he’s never one to blame anybody,” Kidd continued. “That this is someone’s opinion that’s gonna help him get better. I thought he absorbed it and he used it in a positive way.”

As Jason Kidd said, the rest of the league better hope that they’re ready for what an in-shape Luka Doncic can do on the basketball court. If he was able to play at such a high level while being “overweight” then it’s actually quite scary to imagine how he’s going to terrorize the league now that he’s shed off the fat and put on some muscle.