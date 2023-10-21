Former NBA player Kenyon Martin recently made a surprising selection for the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. The decision obviously came down to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Although Doncic is often regarded as one of the best players in the NBA, Martin believes Irving is the better player.

“In my opinion, I don't think he's [Luka Doncic] the best player on this basketball team,” Martin said on Gil's Arena presented by Underdog Fantasy, via ClutchPoints. “If you give Kyrie the ball first [in a 1v1], Luka won’t touch the ball. Luka can’t guard this godd**n camera stand.”

Mavs: Kyrie Irving vs. Luka Doncic

Irving and Doncic feature the potential be one of, if not the best duo in the NBA. They both are confident that improved chemistry will lead to a better all-around 2023-24 season for the Mavs.

Both players are stars without question. They have different styles of play, but Luka and Kyrie are both dominant while on the court. Irving relies on elite handles and three-point shooting ability, while Luka can shoot from all over the court and excels at driving to the rim.

Luka isn't exactly a top-tier defender though. Irving can hold his own on defense, however. In fact, Irving previously made an eye-opening comment about guarding Doncic.

“I feel like I'm one of the guys that guards [Doncic] the best,” Irving said. “That's probably why I'm on this team.”

Fortunately for Dallas, the Mavs won't have to worry about Irving and Doncic playing against one another. Instead, the two superstars will lead the Mavericks throughout the 2023-24 season. It would not be surprising to see this Dallas team shock some people in the West with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way.