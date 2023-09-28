Dallas Mavericks stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have high expectations for the 2023-24 season after missing the postseason last year. Doncic believes the Mavs will perform “way better” with Irving set to begin the season in Dallas, rather than joining the team mid-season via trade which was the case in 2022-23. Irving is also excited to run it back with Luka. The superstar guard got brutally honest when discussing Doncic and the Mavs ahead of training camp, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“At his first press conference of the season, Kyrie Irving says he wishes Dallas would have had a shot at drafting him in 2011 and insists he and Luka Dončić can flourish as a duo, saying: ‘We're both killers on the court. Everybody knows it.'” Stein reported.

Kyrie Irving on Luka Doncic partnership: “We're both killers on the court”

Irving and Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA. Kyrie seems to enjoy playing in Dallas and could be in line for a big season.

Winning in the Western Conference won't be simple though. The Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and other contenders will stand in Dallas' way. Nothing is going to come easy.

That said, the Mavs' roster features upside which should lead to necessary help for Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

Irving has dealt with off-the-court distractions in previous seasons, so that will be something to monitor. If he's able to make 2023-24 all about basketball and take care of business on the court, the Mavs wil indeed be a very dangerous team.