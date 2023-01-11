Luka Doncic is a huge Dallas Cowboys fans, and so when asked how far does he think America’s Team will go in the NFL playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks star has one confident answer.

“Super Bowl. Easy. Naturally,” Doncic said while grinning, per Dallas Morning News.

Doncic is relatively new to the sport of American football, but he has since learned to love it ever since arriving in Texas, where (as everyone knows) football is like a religion. And of course which other team will he love than Dallas’ own?

“I really like the sport. I like the Cowboys. They have great players. They have a great team. I’ve liked them since the beginning, since I learned about the sport,” Doncic added.

Sure enough, the whole of Dallas is hoping for the same as Luka Doncic when the Cowboys start their title bid in the Wild Card round next Monday. It won’t be an easy task for Dak Prescott and co. as they face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team led by Tom Brady, though it is certainly the perfect test for them to see if they have what it takes to win the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys finished second in the NFC East with a 12-5 record, behind the Philadelphia Eagles who went 14-13 to clinch the conference. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers won the NFC East, albeit with a losing record of 8-9.

The Mavs don’t have a scheduled game on Monday, so it is safe to assume Doncic will be watching the Cowboys-Bucs game and cheer for the hometown team.