By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the playoffs, but quarterback Dak Prescott is far from happy at the moment following their embarrassing 26-6 road loss to the Washington Commanders.

Dak Prescott did not mince his words when he shared his true feelings about the performance of the Cowboys in that game when he spoke in front of the media during the postgame press conference (via Jon Machota of The Athletic).

“Shitty, as simple as that. … It’s hard to explain it. Not good enough. … Just couldn’t get off on the right foot.”

The Cowboys were sloppy on both sides of the field against the Commanders, who weren’t even playing anymore for a playoff spot, and started a rookie fifth-rounder under center in the form of Sam Howell. Prescott was awful, to say the least. He went 14 of 37 for 128 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception. Two Cowboys receivers had just a catch each on five targets. The Cowboys will have some ironing out to do in the days leading up to their playoff matchup in the NFC Wild-Card round against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up with just 182 total yards to 309 of the Commanders. Howell went only 11 of 19 for 169 passing yards (1 touchdown, 1 INT), but he was able to burst through for 35 rushing yards and a touchdown on five rushing attempts.

The Cowboys will have a much more dangerous opponent up next with Brady and the Bucs waiting for them, so their performance in the loss to Washington was not a good indication of the team’s form heading into the postseason.