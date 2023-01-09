By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys had cake hitting their faces in their regular-season finale on Sunday against the Washington Commanders on the road. Facing a team that was no longer in contention for a playoff spot and one that started a rookie fifth-rounder under center, the Cowboys still absorbed a 26-6 loss to close the curtain on their regular season journey.

Immediately, NFL Twitter got together and focused their combined energy to relentlessly clown Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

Cowboys fans after today’s performance and knowing they play Tom Brady in the first round pic.twitter.com/5MnPkZgEx8 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 9, 2023

Me watching this Cowboys game: pic.twitter.com/CbtklPd2Yf — Sherri Only Son™ (@iamDame2Cold) January 8, 2023

“Dak is going to carry the Cowboys to the division championship” Dak: pic.twitter.com/1ckfRS96IV — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 8, 2023

Cowboys getting hot just in time for the playoffs pic.twitter.com/GAkKU775DH — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 8, 2023

The Cowboys have embarrassed themselves today. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 8, 2023

Dak Prescott missed his receivers all game long versus the Commanders. He finished with just 14 completions on 37 pass attempts for only 128 yards passing and a touchdown, while also getting picked once. Commanders defensive back Kendall Fuller returned that interception for a touchdown in the second quarter. Ball security has been a huge issue for the Cowboys this season. They entered Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season ranked 16th overall with 1.3 giveaways per game and second-worst in offensive interception rate (3.28%). Dallas’ inability to consistently hold on to the ball has greatly softened the impact of the Cowboys’ defense which is arguably the best in the league.

The Cowboys, who concluded the 2022 NFL regular season with a 12-5 record, will have several days to prepare and clean up their ways before facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round at Raymond James Stadium. Dallas lost to the Buccaneers at home back to start the season in Week 1, 19-3, but that was also in a game where Prescott suffered a hand injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks.