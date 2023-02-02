The Dallas Mavericks appear to be in a bind as of late, despite Luka Doncic’s MVP-caliber play. Christian Wood, acquired by the Mavs this past offseason to give Doncic a reliable co-star, has missed the Mavs’ past six games due to a fractured thumb, which further complicates the Mavs’ plans leading up to the NBA trade deadline.

And now, the Mavs may have to face the possibility of an even more prolonged absence for the 27-year old center. Per Marc Stein, Wood is “unlikely to play before next week at the earliest”, which means that he could be in danger of missing all of the Mavs’ games prior to the trade deadline.

This could mean that the Mavs may now elect to trade Christian Wood to acquire some much-needed reinforcements. The Mavs could find themselves in danger of falling in the Western Conference standings; and with how congested that playoff picture is at the moment, they do not have too much margin for error.

Moreover, Wood’s situation could be reminding the Mavs’ brass of the Jalen Brunson conundrum last year. As one may remember, Dallas let Jalen Brunson walk for nothing in free agency, and the same could very well happen to them if they fail to agree to a contract extension with Wood.

And at the moment, being unable to agree on a new deal appears to be the most likely outcome for the two parties, with the Mavs remaining unwilling to cave into Christian Wood’s demands. They have a little more than a week to figure out what to do as Wood nurses his thumb injury.