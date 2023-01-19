The Dallas Mavericks will need to get by without one of their best players for the next week at the very least. The Mavs announced on Thursday that big man Christian Wood is out for a minimum of seven days with a thumb injury.

This is brutal news for Luka Doncic and Co. They’re currently on a three-game losing skid after falling to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, 130-122. Wood actually played, putting together a strong performance with 22 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. It appears the injury happened during the second quarter versus Atlanta.

Wood has tried his absolute best to make up for the loss of Jalen Brunson, averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 boards, and 1.4 dimes on 38% shooting from deep. He’s easily the Mavs’ most consistent player outside of Luka. While being sidelined for a week isn’t the worst case, it’s also not ideal by any means for a team that is struggling to win ballgames at the moment. There’s also a chance he could miss even more time. Depends on how the evaluation goes.

Christian Wood initially found himself coming off the bench to begin the season but it wasn’t long until Jason Kidd inserted him into the starting lineup. The 27-year-old is undoubtedly delivering on both ends. With Wood now out, it’s up to the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Tim Hardaway Jr to step up and play a much bigger part. Doncic can’t do it all alone and we’ve seen just that so far, with Dallas sitting at 24-22.

The Mavs are back in action Friday at home against the Miami Heat.