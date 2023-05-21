“Two’s a company”, “Everything’s better in two’s.” Finding that perfect partner to share your life with can bring immense joy and success not only in your personal endeavors but also in your professional pursuits. Being part of a couple creates a unique bond, and when utilized effectively, it can lead to extraordinary accomplishments fueled by love and determination. Power couples serve as inspiring relationship goals, and the world is fortunate to have numerous influential pairs. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” Meghan Markle told Vanity Fair. From the captivating chemistry of Zendaya and Tom Holland to the remarkable partnership of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here is a ranking of some of the most influential couples globally.

7. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

The paths of tennis icon Serena Williams and technology entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian crossed at the Hotel Cavalieri Hilton in Rome back in 2015. Serena, already in a relationship with rapper Common at the time, and Alexis, in a long-term commitment with his college sweetheart Sabriya Stukes, found themselves drawn to each other. Despite Serena’s playful attempt to get him to leave by mentioning a rat under his table, they engaged in conversation and immediately clicked.

Their first date took place just hours before the 2015 French Open commenced in Paris, and from that moment, their love story began to unfold. Their journey led them to a magical wedding ceremony in November 2016 and today, they proudly share the joy of raising their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

6. David and Victoria Beckham

Ever since their romantic union in 1997, David and Victoria Beckham have captivated our hearts. Just a year into their relationship, the athlete and pop star delighted fans with news of their engagement. David presented Victoria with a stunning marquise-cut engagement ring, valued at approximately $85,000. Their innate elegance and significant influence on the fashion industry are just a few of the qualities that we deeply admire in this remarkable couple. Unsurprisingly, their four children are carving their own paths and making waves in today’s world.

5. Tom Holland and Zendaya

When the sparks fly both on and off the screen, it’s hard not to feel a wave of excitement. Tom Holland and Zendaya embody just that as their on-screen romance transcended into a real-life connection. After confirming their relationship on Instagram, they swiftly became one of the most adored couples by Gen Z. While they generally maintain a private online presence, they never hesitate to share heartfelt photos and express unwavering support for each other’s professional endeavors.

The enchanting couple of Zendaya and Tom Holland, known for their roles in Spider-Man, have been together since 2017, and their love story shows no signs of slowing down.

4. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have captured the hearts of fans around the globe, enchanting us with their playful presence on social media that reflects their down-to-earth humor and devotion to family. Their love story began on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, defying the odds as they found their way to each other amidst double-dating escapades. In 2012, they sealed their love in marriage, and now they joyfully navigate life as parents to two beautiful children. Whenever their hectic schedules permit, the couple indulges in leisurely activities like shopping and exploring local bakeries and cheese shops.

3. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney and Travis are the epitome of an affectionate power couple, and we can’t get enough of their public displays of affection. Their journey to happily ever after began with a “wild rockstar wedding” in Vegas, followed by a more traditional ceremony in Santa Barbara. Finally, they sealed their love with a romantic and timeless Italian wedding.

Reflecting on their nuptials, Travis shared, “Vegas was like an exhilarating rockstar celebration, while Santa Barbara embraced tradition.” Kourtney added, “And Italy was a truly enchanting and classic experience. I must admit, I felt a mix of excitement and vulnerability during that intimate moment we shared.”

2. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

When it comes to influential power couples, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are impossible to overlook. Their impact on street style culture is undeniable, constantly pushing boundaries with their artistic flair. Recently, they celebrated the arrival of their baby boy, RZA, paying tribute to the legendary WU-Tang Clan. As they eagerly anticipate the arrival of another child, it’s clear that their bond will continue to strengthen in the years ahead.

1. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and former Suits actress Meghan Markle have undeniably become a powerful couple, thanks to their prominent roles within the British royal family. Their relationship sparks varying opinions worldwide, with sentiments often shaped by geographical location. However, their love story has captivated hearts globally, particularly when they exchanged vows in a fairy tale wedding held at Windsor Castle, England, in May 2018. This grand event saw the attendance of numerous renowned celebrities and was watched by millions worldwide. While Markle bid farewell to her acting career, assuming the title of Duchess of Sussex, she also embraces her passion for humanitarian work, which will remain a central focus in her future endeavors.

Of course, these couples only represent a small percentage of the world’s power couples. You can’t forget about Jay-Z and Bey, or even Michelle and Barack Obama. Now, a moment of silence for all of our fallen couples.